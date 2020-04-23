Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in downtown Dubuque.
Joe Jormelu, 34, and Fredy Moses, 18, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Belantino Tiben, 20, Johnathan Gomez-Bello, 18, and Eric M. Olson, 52, all of Dubuque, reported minor injuries but were not taken by ambulance for treatment.
The crash occurred at the intersection of West Ninth and Bluff streets at 7:35 a.m. Police said Tiben was westbound on West Ninth when he drove through a red light at the intersection and his vehicle struck Olson’s vehicle, which was traveling south on Bluff.
Gomez-Bello, Jormelu and Moses were occupants of Tiben’s vehicle.
Tiben was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light and failure to have a valid driver’s license.