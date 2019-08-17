Injuries reported after 3-vehicle crash
Dubuque — Police said at least one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Dubuque's West End.
According a Dubuque police crash report, Zoey E. May, 16, of Dubuque, was turning onto the 4000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue from a private lot at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday. She failed to yield to a westbound vehicle driven by Jon L. Davison, 80, of Dubuque.
Police said the ensuing crash pushed both drivers into the eastbound lanes and into the path of Ericka A. Kuhle, 32, of Dubuque, who attempted to swerve out of the way.
May sustained suspected minor injuries, but she was not transported from the scene via ambulance, according to the report. Police said Davison reported a possible injury and was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
May was cited with failure to yield upon entering a through highway.