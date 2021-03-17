The total number of people living with Alzheimer’s disease in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin continues to increase, but fewer caretakers are available to care for them.
The findings are highlighted in a new report released by the Chicago-based Alzheimer’s Association.
“They have it especially hard. … The burden on caregivers has gone up,” said Lauren Livingston, spokesperson of the organization’s Iowa chapter. “All the things that go into caregiving have increased.”
As boomers age, the proportion of older adults in the country is increasing. Practitioners also are getting better at detecting and diagnosing Alzheimer’s dementia at earlier stages of the disease.
About 66,000 people in Iowa live with Alzheimer’s dementia, a 1.5% increase over the previous year. The number in Wisconsin increased 1% to 120,000 people, while the number of people in Illinois remained about the same — 230,000 people.
Racial disparities also exist. About 10% of White seniors have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia, compared to more than 18% of Black seniors and 14% of Hispanic seniors.
The findings are attributed to disparities in health care access and socioeconomic inequities.
Meanwhile, the association reported the number of unpaid caregivers has declined significantly to about 73,000 in Iowa, 196,000 in Wisconsin and 381,000 in Illinois. With fewer hands to spread duties, unpaid caretakers are working more.
Research indicates that a caregiver today provides about 20% more hours of care weekly compared to those a decade ago, according to the report.
Dickeyville, Wis., resident Doris Kuhle was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2013. Although she started to forget people and how to cook, she could brush her teeth and comb her hair.
Her husband, the late LaVern Kuhle, remained her primary caretaker. They had been married for more than 60 years.
“It hurt him to see her forget who he was,” said their daughter Kate Vickerman, a Dubuque nurse.
Once, Doris put the wrong soap into the dishwasher and bubbles spread over the floor. Doris occasionally turned on a burner as if she were going to fry something, only to forget and leave the room.
“A couple of times, she had walked out of the apartment, and Dad had to drive to find her,” Vickerman said.
Vickerman and several of her nine siblings regularly assisted their father.
“He had his own health issues,” she said.
The strain of caregiving exacts a toll. The report indicated that about 60% of caretakers reported high emotional stress, 24% reported depression and 13% reported poor physical health.
LaVern struggled with the decision to move Doris to Epione Pavilion, a Cuba City, Wis., nursing home.
“You felt like you were abandoning her,” Vickerman said. “You were putting her in a good situation to keep her safe, but there is that little feeling that you somehow failed her.”
More patients are entering long-term-care facilities, Livingston said, but nursing homes face staffing shortages, a trend exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 20 nursing homes in the tri-states faced nursing staff or nursing or medical aide shortages within the past year, according to federal data.
“There are not enough staff members to go around to these long-term-care facilities,” Livingston said.
Doris died in 2016 at age 85. Family said LaVern’s heart broke after he lost her. He died one year later from an apparent heart attack.
Vickerman said caregivers should take advantage of programs offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, including support groups.
They have been held virtually throughout the pandemic. Resources can be accessed at www.bit.ly/3ted0Eh.
“They’ve got to take care of themselves,” she said.