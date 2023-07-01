Sam Neiss used an iPad to operate a small, spherical robot at the University of Dubuque this week, moving his finger around a virtual joystick and sending the robot rolling around the room.
“If I pull (my finger) backwards, the robot goes forwards, and if I go forwards, it goes backwards,” said Sam, 9, as the robotic ball called a Sphero Bolt came scooting back to his feet.
Sam and his peers are participating in the “Spheros, Bee-bots and Indis, Oh My!” class through UD for Kids, where they spent the week learning to program and operate different types of robots.
Recommended for you
A total of 306 students who just completed first through seventh grades are enrolled in this summer’s UD for Kids program. The students take weeklong classes — two classes per day for first through fourth grades and one block class for older students — focused on topics such as magic, yoga, aviation and more.
“We want to expose them to interests and areas that they might not get to explore otherwise and help them develop enthusiasm for topics,” said UD for Kids Director Peggy Driscoll. “These are small groups, so they get lots of individual attention, and they have teachers that are masters in the topics they’re teaching.”
On Thursday afternoon, “Spheros, Bee-Bots and Indis” instructor Sean Morley helped 13 students calibrate and drive their Bolt robots. The balls rocketed around the floor, knocking into each other and sending the drivers into fits of giggles.
“Speed is not always your friend,” Morley cautioned them. “When we’re doing tests, the faster you go doesn’t make it better.”
Morley is a gifted and talented teacher for Dubuque Community School District and uses robots with his students during the school year.
He said students in his UD for Kids course this week worked with Indis, car-shaped robots that travel across colored mats, and Bee-bots, bumblebee-shaped robots that can be programmed to move in various directions.
“We’re building on coding skills, doing some engineering and some problem solving,” he said, later adding, “It’s fun watching (students) make discoveries.”
He gave the students several tasks, such as racing their robots from one end of the room to the other and navigating them around a mat designed to look like a golf course.
Meanwhile, another group of students used masking tape to attach popsicle sticks and straws to plastic cups. The cups would be placed over the robots, and the students would drive them at each other in a game of “battle bots.”
“I’m going to build things that come off the top of my cup, so it hits the top of other people’s cups,” said Maddy Schilder, 9.
She said she participated in a coding class in last year’s UD for Kids program and was excited to work with robots this year.
For his part, Sam didn’t have much experience with robots before taking this week’s course, but he said he was confident he would enjoy it.
“I like to build a lot of things with Legos,” he said. “(This week), I learned that robots can do a lot of different things.”