UPDATED

Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said at about 1:40 p.m. today that the scene of the gas leak had been cleared.

The leak was reported at about 12:25 p.m. near the intersection of Sanders Lane and John F. Kennedy Road.

Kennedy said no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

"They might have had (JFK) blocked temporarily, but it didn't sound like it was a major problem," he said.

ORIGINAL

ASBURY, Iowa -- Asbury and Dubuque County emergency responders were on the scene of a reported gas leak near Asbury just before 1 p.m. today. 

Asbury Police Chief Tom Henneberry confirmed that a gas leak was reported on John F. Kennedy Road, but more information was not immediately available. 

Henneberry said he believed Black Hills Energy was doing work in the area before the leak was reported.

This story will be updated.

