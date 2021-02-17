Question: What happens to paper ballots after an election is over?
Answer: After the polls close and the votes are tallied, Dubuque County Deputy Commissioner of Elections Jenny Hillary said the paper ballots are stored in sealed bags for a certain amount of time before being shredded.
For federal and state elections, she said the ballots must remain in the bag for 22 months. For local elections, including school issues, the ballots are stored for six months. These waiting periods are in place in case any question or challenge comes up during an election, she said.
Hillary added that these waiting periods only apply to ballots with votes. Ballots without votes can be shredded after contested deadlines pass, which is usually nine to 10 days after an election. These “unvoted ballots” are extras that didn’t end up being used by a voter, she said, and poll workers must verify that the number of voted and unvoted ballots add up to the number of total ballots ordered.
“When we’re going to order ballots, we never want to run out,” Hillary said. “We order a lot anticipating that some might not get used.”
She added that all documents having to do with an election, including absentee request forms, are also put into the sealed bag and are shredded with the ballots.
Question: Does the city code about moving vehicles parked in public places every 24 hours work differently in the winter?
Answer: Dubuque Police Lt. Ted McClimon said the code isn’t amended in the winter, and all vehicles parked in public places must still be moved every 24 hours.
Generally, he said officers will put an orange sticker on a vehicle after receiving a call about it sitting in a parking spot for too long. If the vehicle still isn’t moved, officers will follow up with a $15 parking ticket and try to contact the owner. After another 24 hours, the vehicle can be towed.
McClimon added that it’s actually easier for officers to see when a vehicle has been sitting in a parking spot too long in the winter, since officers driving around generally have an idea about how long ago it snowed.
He added that some confusion about moving cars in the winter may stem from the city’s odd/even snow route policy, which is meant to help plows clear Dubuque’s busiest streets after it snows three or more inches. Which streets fall under the policy can be found on the City of Dubuque website.
“When we get these big snows, it really decreases the width of the street with snow pushed out,” McClimon said. “We really try to encourage people to get those vehicles moved from the street.”