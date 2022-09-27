U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, promoted aspects of her party’s proposed platform if Republicans flip the U.S. House of Representatives this year, during an event Monday in Dubuque.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., last week released the “Commitment to America,” a plan committing the party to pursuing “an economy that’s strong,” “a nation that’s safe,” “a future that’s built on freedom” and “a government that’s accountable.”
Hinson highlighted some of her party’s initiatives that fit into those broad categories during Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s latest Politics & Eggs event, a series that so far has featured U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, who is running against Hinson to represent Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District. About 70 people attended the event at Hotel Julien Dubuque.
Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken, the Democrat running against Grassley, will speak at a Politics & Eggs event at 9 a.m. Oct. 25 at Hotel Julien Dubuque.
Hinson serves on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, tasked with building budgets for the chamber. She spoke at length Monday of her successes while on that committee, such as helping secure funding for Chaplain Schmitt Island’s trail system and to upgrade or replace locks and dams on the Upper Mississippi River.
But, she said both she and her party seek to overhaul congressional spending practices.
“Our continuing resolution process is broken,” she said of the votes Congress has taken to avoid government shutdowns. “I’m going back to D.C. on Wednesday and still don’t know if there’s a deal or not for the end of the year. Our conference is focused on other options, farther out. If we want to make fundamental changes to the budgeting process, it’s going to take more than a 10-year outlook.”
In an interview after her speech, Hinson acknowledged that the “Commitment to America” does not include specifics, though her caucus is discussing them. It includes a goal to “curb wasteful government spending that is raising the price of groceries, gas, cars and housing, and growing our national debt.”
“We understand that one of the biggest threats to our country is the debt,” she said. “If we don’t restore responsibility to spending and take a comprehensive look at that, we’re going to be in real trouble.”
In response to a question from an audience member asking for “zero tolerance” of looting, referring to incidents that happened in the midst of racial justice protests in 2020, Hinson pointed to the “a nation that’s safe” goal in her party’s plan.
“I do not want to see continued attacks on our law enforcement,” she said. “If you loot and destroy property, you should be held accountable. A lot of this comes down to holding these (district attorneys) who won’t prosecute accountable, as well. Soft-on-crime politics and soft-on-crime rhetoric lead to more crime. It’s very clear that is exactly what’s happened across the country.”
The “Commitment to America” promises to “support 200,000 more police officers” through recruiting bonuses and oppose “all efforts to defund the police,” and to “crack down” on prosecutors who “refuse” to prosecute crimes.
After another attendee said she had been “censored” for trying to support Republican priorities, Hinson said her party’s plan provides for that situation under the “a future that’s built on freedom” section.
“Section 230 (of the Communications Decency Act of 1996) and protections for the First Amendment are absolutely critical so we can make sure everyone is being heard,” she said. “We don’t always have to agree, but everybody needs to be heard.”
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act gives immunity to online platforms from civil liability based on third-party content.
Hinson also promoted her “Providing for Life Act,” which she recently introduced in the House. It includes expanding the child tax credit for parents with jobs and expanding food funding for low-income parents so that “socioeconomic status isn’t what’s keeping you from deciding, ‘Yes, I’m going to have a baby and be pro-life,’” Hinson said.
“When you look at solving these problems of not only enabling people to keep more of their money, but also giving them the tools to be successful no matter the stage of life they’re in, no matter their economic background — that’s where I think these all work in concert,” she said.
In response to a request for comment on statements Hinson made, Mathis’ campaign provided a quote about “Providing for Life” that it also provided last week. In a press release later Monday, Mathis further criticized Hinson’s support of anti-abortion legislation.
“Politicians like Ashley Hinson should not be making personal health care decisions for women,” Mathis said. “In Congress, I will vote to codify Roe (v. Wade) and protect Iowans’ reproductive freedoms.”
Outside Hotel Julien Dubuque ahead of Hinson’s appearance, about 10 abortion rights supporters gathered with signs. Allison Simpson, of Bellevue, criticized Hinson’s support of a proposed national abortion ban after 15 weeks.
“When her argument against the (COVID-19) vaccine (mandates) was that the government shouldn’t have a say in people’s health or body, then she supports this, it’s hypocritical,” she said.
