EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Police said they arrested one man and recovered illegal firearms, drugs and "narcotic equipment" during a raid at an East Dubuque business on Tuesday.
Jeremy R. Arling, 47, of East Dubuque, was arrested, according to the East Dubuque Police Department.
A press release states that police, along with the Northwest Illinois Tactical Response Team and Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department, executed a search warrant at about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at JA&S Mechanical, 1713 1/2 Illinois 35 N.
"During the search ... several illegal firearms were located, as well as illegal narcotics and narcotic equipment," the release states.
At that point, Arling was arrested.
Court records show that he is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.