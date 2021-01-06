ELKADER, Iowa — Organizers of Elkader’s 175th anniversary observance seek a logo for the Founders’ Day celebration scheduled for June 19.
The logo will be used on marketing material and merchandise to mark the event, according to an online announcement.
The logo’s design must incorporate “Elkader,” “175,” and “1846-2021.”
Entries must be received by Jan. 31. They can be dropped off at Elkader Area Chamber of Commerce, 207 N. Main St., mailed to the chamber at P.O. Box 599, Elkader, IA 52043, or emailed to elkader@alpine com.net.