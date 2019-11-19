Grant County supervisors recently unanimously approved an amendment to the offer to purchase from Kwik Trip, Inc., of La Crosse, to buy the county-owned property around the former Grant County Law Enforcement Center on the north side of Lancaster.
The amendment removes Kwik Trip’s right of first refusal on a fifth parcel of land and changes it into a purchase of the parcel for $15,000. That parcel is the parking lot for the former law enforcement center.
Earlier this year, Kwik Trip purchased four nearby parcels for $300,000.
The company plans to build a new convenience store and car wash on the site.
The county owns two more parcels of land on the site, including where the former law enforcement stands. The Grant County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center still is located there, along with communications equipment the county will need for at least the next two years.