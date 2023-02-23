February sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Billy J. Boots, 23; second-degree theft; June 19; deferred judgment, civil penalty and two years of probation.
- Stephanie P. Haupert, 37; forgery; April 5; two-year prison sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Kimberly R. Stonehocker, 42; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; July 12; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, one year in a residential facility, $1,025 suspended fine, DNA requirement and drug court.
- Lonza S. Caudill, 39; two counts of assault; Jan. 3; nine-day jail sentence.
- Tyler J. Dazey, 27; assault; April 29; 30-day jail sentence.
- Dawon D. Madison, 33; assault; Sept. 2; 30-day suspended jail sentence, one years of probation and $105 fine.
- William R. Parker II, 70; assault; Oct. 21, 2021; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Joe K. Studdard, 48; domestic assault; April 8; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and batterer program.
- Mekhi A. Todd Caston, 22; second-degree theft; Dec. 1; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Printince D. Walls II, 27; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Oct. 1; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Robert W. Ware Moore III, 29; assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief; Aug. 22; 30-day jail sentence.
- Marquittia G. Whitehead, 30; assault on persons in certain occupations; Nov. 8; 365-day jail sentence, with 290 days suspended, $430 fine and two years of probation.
- Johnathan D. Williams, 28; assault; June 18; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Joshua A. Haupert, 41; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; June 23; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Tiffany D. Banks, 35; domestic assault; Aug. 5; deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Teran L.T. Brauhn, 26; domestic assault; Sept. 16; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Joseph R. Cotton Jr., 30; assault; Sept. 4; deferred judgment, civil penalty and one year of probation.
- Jamal L. Davis, 32; domestic assault; Oct. 16; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, one year of probation and batterer program.
- Austin D. Duggan, 27; third-degree fraudulent practice; June 17; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $855 fine.
- Stephanie M. Duve, 31; third-degree theft; Aug. 14; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Jacob M. Eubanks, 31; child endangerment and domestic assault; Dec. 17; one-year jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, $430 suspended fine, DNA requirement and two years of probation.
- Joseph R. Evilsizer, 37; two counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 21; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, $1,025 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requriement.
- Jessica L. Gilden, 40; second-degree harassment and assault on persons in certain occupations; July 23; two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Zachary J. Hyde, 32; first-degree harassment; Oct. 22; 365-day jail sentence, with 275 days suspended, two years of probation and $855 fine.
- Shaquille R. Island, 26; assault; June 30; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $105 fine and two years of probation.
- Andre L. Johnson, 35; third-degree theft; Aug. 25; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Mackenzie D. Kauffman, 23; assault; Sept. 11; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $105 fine and two years of probation.
- Dale P. Lyons Jr., 52; assault; Aug. 9; 30-day jail sentence.
- Stephanie A. Marcov, 33; domestic assault; May 8; two-year suspended prison sentence, two days in jail, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Anthony K. McClinton, 28; first-degree harassment; Oct. 17; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- John I. McFarland Jr., 39; assault and domestic assault; Oct. 17; five-year suspended prison sentence, 30 days in jail, probation, $1,025 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Brett A. Mire, 33; assault; Aug. 26; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Dylan J. Morrison, 24; second-degree criminal mischief; June 3; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, one year in a residential facility, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- David E. Reistroffer, 53; assault; March 30; five-day suspended jail sentence, one year of probation and $105 suspended fine.
- Glinda D. Rodgers, 51; assault on persons in certain occupations; Aug. 29; 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Umanique T. Rogers, 34; third-degree criminal mischief; Dec. 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation and one year in a residential facility.
- Jacob C. Schmitz, 37; second-offense domestic assault; Dec. 25; 60-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Brittani J. Stoney, 34; third-degree theft; Feb. 9; 30-day jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Amelia C. Strickland, 47; third-degree theft; June 9; deferred judgment, two years of probation and suspended civil penalty.
- Antione S. Thomas Jr., 30; assault; July 3; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and one year of probation.
- Hermitt Watak, 38; domestic assalut; Aug. 7; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Dylan J. Morrison, 24; first-degree theft; Jan. 15; 10-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, one year in a residential facility, $1,370 suspended fine, DNA requirement and drug court.