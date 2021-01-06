LANCASTER, Wis. — City of Lancaster officials have changed course after considering a hunting ban on city-owned property.
The city’s parks and recreation committee this week unanimously recommended that the Lancaster Common Council adopt an ordinance to regulate the sport at the city’s former landfill.
“I don’t want to see (hunting) totally eliminated,” Committee Member Jan Block said.
The property, located northwest of Lancaster on Grant County K, is forested and includes a recreational trail.
Hunters who wish to use the grounds have to date contacted city officials for permission, but city staff said fielding hunting inquiries and complaints has become burdensome.
The proposal would permit deer hunting during the traditional nine-day gun season in November along with archery season, which runs from September to January. Small game hunting would be prohibited.
The trail would be closed during gun season in accordance with the current practice, but remain open during archery season.
The committee also recommended the city lease hunting rights to a Lancaster resident, who will manage the grounds, determine who else can hunt and coordinate hunting parties.
“We need to be able to know who’s out there and who’s harvesting off there,” said Council Member Katie Reuter. “(Then) you know where everybody is and that people aren’t going to be hurt.”
City Administrator David Carlson anticipates the city will limit use to four to six hunters.
The council will decide this month whether to instruct the city’s attorney to draft an ordinance, which must be adopted at a later meeting. If approved, the city will negotiate a lease.
Council President Shayne LaBudda proposed a hunting ban last year in light of the recreational trail’s popularity among bikers, dog-walkers and joggers, but said he changed his opinion after residents objected to a prohibition.
He said he prefers leasing the land to a property manager over a lottery system for hunting rights.
“If we, say, have three, four, five (or) six people who win a lottery, we are relying on them to coordinate amongst themselves who is going to hunt,” LaBudda said. “That prospect frightens me.”
The committee proposed the city accept in-kind payment, such as land improvement projects, in lieu of a fee.
Carlson recommended the council takes action because in the absence of an ordinance that regulates or bans hunting, law enforcement officers cannot order people off of the property or charge them with trespassing.
“When someone shows up to hunt, we have nothing to say to them,” he said.