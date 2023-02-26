Saturday’s Dubuque on Ice Brewfest took on a double meaning for tourist Tom Diedrich, of Houston, who flew in for the event Wednesday amid the most recent winter storm.
It marked his first time at the annual beer festival and second time in the tri-state area. He came to visit a friend, Nate Prater, of Dubuque, and to take a nice holiday, even if he had to face some wintry weather to do so.
“(Nate) has talked about it for the past two years and just talked about how great the Brewfest is, and I was looking for a reason to take a little vacation anyway,” Diedrich said. “I flew into Cedar Rapids on Wednesday with all the ice but was luckily able to still make it here.”
Diedrich and Prater were two of the about 2,000 people who poured into Grand River Center for the brewfest, which is now in its 11th year. The event included more than 60 vendors from across the tri-state area and beyond who served beer, wine and other craft spirits.
The event was meant to show off the diversity and variety of area breweries and wineries. Attendees milled between stands and tried different samples, and also had the chance to chat with local brewers.
Proceeds from the event went to several local nonprofits, including National Brewery Museum in Potosi, Wis.; Camp Albrecht Acres in Sherrill, Iowa; and Dubuque-based Research for the Kids.
“It’s unique because it’s a beer-centric event, but the money goes toward local not-for-profits,” said Kyle Kaiser, production manager at Potosi Brewing Co. and one of the event’s organizers. “And it’s in February, so it’s a good way for people to get out of the house.”
Anna and Collin Hormig drove in from the Madison, Wis., area for the brewfest. The couple had been to the event twice before and were both looking forward to the variety of different drinks and activities.
One crowd favorite was the stein holding contest, in which competitors try to hold up pitchers full of beer for as long as possible.
“It’s kind of funny watching all the different things people do (to keep a hold of their pitchers),” Anna Hormig said. “And it’s not like this (event) is that far away from home. It’s a nice little day trip.”
Galena Brewing Co. co-owner Dita Wilcox said the event also offered a fun, unique opportunity for participating vendors to connect with new customers.
Saturday marked her first year at the event as a vendor, as she and her husband went in with another couple to purchase the brewery late last year. The brewery has 12 beers on tap, several of which were available for tasting at the event.
“Our biggest thing is that we want people to walk away (from our booth) and say, ‘Wow, they have a lot of variety.’ And then, maybe they’ll stop by the brewery later,” Wilcox said. “But also (as a vendor), it can be good because you come away with a bunch of fun ideas just from seeing what other people are doing.”
