PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members voted unanimously this week to pursue a historical marker in a local park.
City of Platteville officials and Friends of Indian Park will work with the Wisconsin State Historical Society to obtain authorization for a marker at Indian Park, located between North Court Street and North Fourth Street. The park once was a cemetery.
“As we researched this land, it was apparent that, in our opinion, it’s ground zero for the beginnings of Platteville,” said Kristal Prohaska, a Platteville resident and Friends of Indian Park member. “The story not only reflects the history of the time, but gives a picture of social and political issues present as well.”
According to research conducted by Friends of Indian Park, some of the individuals buried at the cemetery, including War of 1812 veteran Thomas Paine Aiken, never were removed due to concerns about disturbing cholera burials.
The park also is known in local lore as a potential Native American sacred site, though this is supported primarily through oral tales, as opposed to property records and newspaper articles that outline the more recent history of the park as a pioneer cemetery.
“We have had a dedicated group of volunteers who have been working very tirelessly on a grant that was a combination between their group and also the city over the last year in regards to trying to get a better understanding of Indian Park and how we project that message out to the community,” City Manager Adam Ruechel told the council.
Friends of Indian Park applied for and received state cemetery status for the park last year.
Prohaska said the group has discussed with the Wisconsin State Archaeologist putting a historic marker on a stone, rather than on a traditional sign.
Prohaska said state officials have indicated that a stone would be the preferred option for a marker, as the digging needed to install a sign post could disturb the archeological site.
“Since the park/cemetery was originally outside of the city limits, we thought this might be more appropriate — having the marker installed on a stone — because it would reflect more of the natural features that were there years ago before any buildings surrounded the area,” Prohaska said.
She said members of the community group believe they could get a stone for the marker donated. Funding for the marker, which depending on its size could cost more than $5,000, would come from donations and the city’s park’s budget.