WARREN, Ill. -- A local conservation group recently opened a new nature preserve.
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation announced it has opened the Rutherford Refuge at Twin Bridges, a 24-acre parcel of land in rural Warren.
In December, the foundation purchased the land from the family of the late John and Barbara Rutherford, who had used the land as a private nature preserve for nearly 30 years. John Rutherford was a founding board member of the foundation, which was established in 1993.
According to the foundation's website, the Rutherford Refuge is "a miniature oasis of biological diversity and rare natural habitats" featuring a variety of rare insect and plant species.
The Rutherford Refuge at Twin Bridges is located at 9532 E. Twin Bridges Road and is open daily from dawn to dusk.