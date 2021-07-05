CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade’s American Legion Post celebrated its centenary year Sunday after a 12-month period described as “long, tough.”
“We had a really tough year,” said Bob Walsh, sergeant at arms for American Legion Post 528. “The COVID thing was tough. We lost 23 Legionnaires out of this post this year. It was a long, tough year.”
The Cascade Legion post’s launch in 1921 provided historical context for a day’s worth of celebrations centered on the Legion hall and the adjacent baseball field, and featuring many of the post’s current 233 members.
The Cascade Lions Club parade featured a variety of patriotic themes and was followed by a ceremony that included a gun salute at Cascade’s Veterans Memorial.
Kids’ activities, youth baseball games, live music, food and after-dark fireworks rounded out the event.
Alaina Green, of Cascade, was thrilled to ride in the parade. The 12-year-old rode on the red-white-and-blue Cascade Junior All Stars Dance Team float.
“It was fun,” she said. “I liked that we got to throw a bunch of candy and saw all of the people (along the parade route).”
Matt McCullough and Max Hoffman, both of Cascade, were less thrilled to ride in the parade. They rode on simple floats decorated with signs proclaiming, “I suck at fantasy football” — punishment for finishing last in their league in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
“It was all right,” Hoffman said of his ride of fantasy football shame. “I got a lot of support from the community.”
Back at the Legion hall and adjacent ballpark, Pat Hentges was preparing for the ceremony honoring veterans held after the parade.
“I see today as honoring the veterans on the Fourth of July,” said Hentges, a historian for Post 528.
Inside the Legion hall, placards provided details of the post’s history and tables were filled with historic military uniforms and newspaper clippings marking the deaths of generations of local servicemen.
“A lot of the uniforms came from the (Cascade) Historical Society and a lot of the other information came from a gentleman who was in the Legion named Ade Kurt,” Hentges said.
Adrian “Ade” Kurt, who died in 2017 at age 93, was known for his commitment to Post 528, Hentges said.
“A lot of us called him ‘Mr. Legion’ because he was so dedicated,” Hentges said. “He kept a lot of the history for the Legion (post). We have the minutes from the very first meeting until the present time on the tables (in the hall).”
Like American Legion posts across the nation, Cascade’s began after World War I.
“Vets came home from serving in the war and they decided across the country that we needed a Legion — something for vets to go to so they could converse with other Legionnaires. We need to be there for fellow veterans, we need to be there for the community and we are (dedicated) to baseball and youth.”