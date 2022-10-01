Fourteen students in Kristin Weiland’s U.S. history class at Dubuque Senior High School flipped through their notes Friday, searching for evidence to help them answer questions about the views of various groups during the American Revolution.
“We are corroborating, pulling things together that you learned in world history and in your reading,” Weiland reminded students as they worked.
The students’ class is a concurrent enrollment course, meaning that if they pass the semester-long class, they will receive college credit in addition to completing part of Dubuque Community School District’s graduation requirements.
The district saw participation in college-level courses decline over the past few years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Executive Director of Secondary Education Mark Burns said enrollment in those classes is booming this year.
“We’ve been talking a lot about these courses and the chance for students to supplement their high school experience with college credit,” he said.
Increased interest
During the 2021-2022 school year, the district had 306 seats filled in its concurrent enrollment classes, with students who take more than one concurrent class counted more than once.
As of Sept. 14, that number was 832, an increase of 172% over last year.
Burns noted that the district also had an increase in students taking Advanced Placement, or AP, classes, from 748 seats filled during the 2021-2022 school year to 869 seats filled as of Sept. 14. That equates to an increase of 16%.
“AP (classes) are valuable and continue to be valuable for our students,” he said. “There is an opportunity through these concurrent classes to prepare more students for the rigors of college life or post-secondary education, and I think we’re able to do that through the increased offerings.”
In addition to concurrent enrollment and AP classes, the district offers two other kinds of college-level courses: placement in college credit, or PICC, in which students take classes at community colleges; and post-secondary enrollment options, or PSEO, in which students take courses at four-year colleges. Burns said the district does not yet have enrollment figures for this semester’s PICC and PSEO classes.
Expanded offerings
Burns said the district offers 30 concurrent enrollment classes, ranging from welding and medical terminology to public speaking and psychology. Most are taught by certified district teachers, although some are taught by contracted staff from Northeast Iowa Community College.
This year, district officials added several concurrent enrollment math classes and an environmental science course.
“We saw a need for students who maybe weren’t going to be on an engineering track to take some (college-level) math classes that weren’t calculus,” Burns said. “And we don’t offer AP environmental science, but it is an area that is interesting to a number of students.”
Concurrent classes in core subject areas such as English experienced substantial growth this fall. Enrollment in the district’s composition I and II classes jumped by 224% and 282%, respectively, over last year.
The U.S. history course that Weiland was teaching Friday also has increased in popularity. During the 2021-2022 year, she said, the district offered only one section of the course, at Hempstead High School, with nine students enrolled.
This year, the class has 55 students in three sections — two at Hempstead in addition to Weiland’s class at Senior. She anticipates adding a second section of the course at Senior next fall.
“Concurrent enrollment is an option to get some college credit with high school supports, to see what it’s like to take that higher-level course in the comfort of their home school,” Weiland said. “ … It’s a fantastic way for kids to start that path, and for kids who are maybe less willing to take that (AP) class with that label, this can be less intimidating.”
Student support
Drew Weidemann and Connor Davison, both juniors in Weiland’s class, said they appreciate that the concurrent enrollment course lets them earn college credit without taking an AP exam.
“I’m not the best test taker, so relying on one test on one day to give me the credit didn’t seem as good an idea as taking the class over a full semester and earning the credit by passing,” Connor said.
Drew added that in the concurrent class, he feels students spend more time focusing on content, rather than practicing test-taking strategies for the AP exam and memorizing course standards.
“I like that we just get to study the history itself,” he said.
District officials continue to expand concurrent course offerings. Burns said next year, they hope to add a class on “the college experience,” which would help students decide if they are interested in post-secondary education and provide them with the tools to be successful.
“The whole idea is that (concurrent enrollment) eases the transition for students moving from secondary to post-secondary education,” Burns said.
