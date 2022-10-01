Fourteen students in Kristin Weiland’s U.S. history class at Dubuque Senior High School flipped through their notes Friday, searching for evidence to help them answer questions about the views of various groups during the American Revolution.

“We are corroborating, pulling things together that you learned in world history and in your reading,” Weiland reminded students as they worked.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.