More than 70 eviction cases arrived at Dubuque County magistrate courts in the past week, despite several area programs aimed at stopping them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on May 26 that a moratorium on evictions she put in place in mid-March would end. The Iowa Supreme Court decided local magistrate courts would begin hearing eviction cases on July 13.
From July 13 to Tuesday, 80 hearings for eviction cases were scheduled at the Dubuque County Courthouse, according to court calendars. Several were hearings for the same case, but most were unique.
The majority of defendants had no phone number listed in court documents, and no address listed other than the one from which they were being evicted.
Jerry Maro, president of Dubuque Area Landlords Association, filed no eviction paperwork for his tenants but connected the recent surge largely to the moratorium.
“There might have been a small uptick due to economic impact, and there were also some tenants who retained their job, got stimulus money and spent it on other things than rent, as well,” he said. “But most of that number is just accumulation due to the months where there were no evictions.”
Attorney John Bradtke represents Key Apartments, a plaintiff in several of the eviction cases filed recently. He, too, said the number might sound high, but it’s not that high for three months’ worth of evictions.
“A lot of these (tenants) were behind multiple months on rent, going back before the moratorium began,” he said.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department is responsible for handling eviction cases through its civil division. Sheriff Joe Kennedy said that for the three months of the state’s public health restrictions, his office did not even receive calls for eviction orders.
“(Landlords) knew nothing would happen with (eviction cases) and nobody knew when court was going to start back up, so we weren’t receiving them,” he said. “We could have served papers, but it would have been a waste of somebody’s time.”
City of Dubuque Housing Director Alexis Steger said she had seen no reports of illegal evictions.
“That’s where you come home and all of your things are outside,” she said.
Area government and nonprofit organizations anticipated a coming wave of evictions and sought to prepare for it.
The City of Dubuque appropriated $20,000 to a fund for people facing eviction due to the pandemic in late May. The program offered up to $1,000 per month if an applicant met income and other qualifications.
Steger said there was a lot of interest in and need for the program, but many people didn’t meet the requirements to receive funds.
“We had a lot of requests,” Steger said. “We have over 250 of them. But what we found is a lot of people haven’t been qualifying for the programs for various reasons.”
A big one of those was tied to measures in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for people who were unemployed during the pandemic.
“The $600 weekly additional unemployment supplement was putting people over the (income) threshold,” she said.
That payment is set to sunset with the close of July, though, so Steger is preparing for a wave of people who qualify for assistance.
“We flagged the ones who were stopped because of the $600 payments, so we can reach out to them first,” she said. “Currently, we have plenty of money, and we are willing and able to allocate more money into that program if need be.”
Another issue tripping up applicants is utility payments. If an applicant was behind on those payments before the pandemic, the city cannot give them assistance because it is using funds from the federal government, distributed by the state.
“We don’t want that to be a barrier, but it’s a federal guideline,” Steger said. “So, we’re teaming with other organizations in the community to get that piece paid.”
Other organizations also are offering help.
Operation: New View Community Action Agency is the gateway to the Iowa Finance Administration’s COVID-19 Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program. Staff there help applicants whose income changed since March 17 to fill out the paperwork.
Resources Unite also received $50,000 in additional funding from the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors in March to bolster its usual rent assistance program.
However, each of these agencies has its own rules, Steger said.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough voiced sympathy about the measure at a recent meeting.
“What a world we live in where you have to worry about a pandemic and then have to face eviction from your home in the middle of it,” she said.