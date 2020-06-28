Crews soon will begin a micro-tunneling operation under the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks along Garfield Avenue in Dubuque.
The work will start on Monday, June 29. It is part of a project to install culverts under the tracks as part of the Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project.
City of Dubuque officials approved a temporary noise variance to allow the contractor to work from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Oct. 15, according to a press release. Crews can work on Sundays and holidays only as needed to make up for delays.
“It’s expected that the micro-tunneling operation may sound similar to a running generator and will not be as loud as a running locomotive,” the release states.
Completion of the culvert project will allow the flood mitigation system to protect the area from a 500-year rain event, according to the city’s website.