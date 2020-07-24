The end of the line of cars going down East 24th Street in Dubuque could not be seen from Comiskey Park on Thursday morning as the Multicultural Family Center hosted its second drive-up food pantry of the summer.
About 75 to 100 families were given boxes of food in less than an hour, with the center running out of supplies before the pantry’s projected 1 p.m. end time.
Just before noon, about 50 cars still were waiting in line. Several members of the center’s staff expressed sadness at having to turn away so many people.
“We’ve never served this many before,” said center site supervisor Heidi Zull. “We usually serve 75 households total, and this is about double that.”
Community members received boxes of dairy products, produce, dry goods, meat and bread supplied by St. Stephen’s Food Bank.
Staff from both the Multicultural Family Center and AmeriCorps carried boxes and placed them in the trunks of people’s cars to limit in-person contact.
Zull said the center has done preregistration for the food pantry in past years, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the center chose to forgo registration in order to serve as many people as possible.
Food giveaways, too, usually happen at the center’s building, but an ongoing expansion and renovation made doing so impractical. Center staff hope to be back in the building in August, Zull said.
While those in line were hesitant to share their names with the Telegraph Herald, many expressed their gratitude to the group helping out and giving back amid the pandemic, when some are struggling with income and bills.
“It’s nice for them to help out the community, especially when some people have lost their jobs,” said one person in line.
Zull said many in the community are food insecure, especially now from the effects of COVID-19.
The Multicultural Family Center has seen a need to have more events like the food pantry in the past several months, which is part of the reason that the center has held two food pantries this year.
Helping serve food to families were participants of the center’s Summer Teen Empowerment Program.
Kelly Holland, who runs the program, said the teen participants range from those going into their freshman year of high school to rising juniors. Those who take part in the program can earn $500 over the course of the summer, she said.
This year’s programs focus on community service, Holland said, as well as job and career readiness.
Antonio Carmichael, 14, was one of the teens who volunteered at the drive-up event.
“We’re here giving food to people who need it,” he said, adding he enjoyed helping families who might be struggling financially due to the pandemic put food on their table.
Christeen Knox, 15, echoed the sentiment.
“It’s a joy to me to help people eat,” she said.