MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The family of a Maquoketa man who died while struggling with police in June is consulting with an attorney to press the city for answers.
Dave O’Brien, who is representing the family of 22-year-old Drew M. Edwards, said authorities have not been forthcoming about the incident and have withheld videos and other records despite the case being closed.
Further, O’Brien said arresting officers might have used excessive force by repeatedly shocking Edwards with stun guns, while knowing from earlier encounters that Edwards was particularly susceptible to the devices.
“If that turns out to be the case, then they literally executed him on the streets of Maquoketa,” said O’Brien, a Cedar Rapids attorney who has experience suing law enforcement agencies, including the Dubuque Police Department. “This is a very, very troublesome case.”
In an emailed statement, Maquoketa City Manager Gerald Smith declined to respond to specific questions, stating it is the city’s policy to not speak about “matters currently in litigation or where litigation appears imminent.”
The statement also referred to a Sept. 25 letter penned by Muscatine County’s county attorney, Alan Ostergren, who had been asked by local prosecutors to investigate. Ostergren found “no evidence of criminal conduct” in the law enforcement actions prior to Edwards’ death.
Law enforcement encountered Edwards at about 7 a.m. June 15 in the 100 block of West Apple Street in Maquoketa and planned to arrest him in connection with an assault earlier in the day.
According to Ostergren, a Maquoketa police officer and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputy spent more than 10 minutes trying to reason with Edwards to cooperate, but “Mr. Edwards was not rationally responding to their requests.”
The letter states that the two were aware that Edwards “had a history of fighting with law enforcement when he was under the influence of controlled substances” and that he “appeared to be impaired.”
When the pair went to apprehend and handcuff Edwards, he fled on foot. He was shot with a stun gun twice, “but it had no substantial effect,” according to the county attorney’s letter.
A struggle ensued while an ambulance and backup were en route. After Edwards was subdued, officers noticed he had stopped breathing.
He was taken to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, where he was pronounced dead.
O’Brien said the letter absolving the police of any criminal conduct “just includes conclusions.” However, the family’s efforts to obtain additional information outside that report have been unsuccessful.
“First and foremost, they refuse to release any information, any factual information about the underlying case, including the video, including the report, including the documented taser usage,” O’Brien said. “All we have is what was released, which was essentially a page and a half news release.”
He said the family concedes that “Drew had issues.” He had been fighting a methamphetamine addiction, and an autopsy showed that Edwards had ecstasy, meth and marijuana in his system at the time of his death from cardiac arrest.
“My position is that regardless of how much meth was in his system at the time, (he didn’t deserve to die),” O’Brien said.
The attorney said he likely will file a wrongful death suit if the city does not respond to demands for documentation.
“We’re not going to wait very long. I can tell you that,” O’Brien said.
In his emailed statement, Smith said the city follows Iowa’s Open Records law for all requests for public records.
“The death of Drew Edwards is a tragedy for all involved, including Mr. Edwards’ family and the officers responding to the call,” Smith said.