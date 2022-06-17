After earning a 33 on her first attempt at the ACT last summer, Cora Harvey was pleased with her score.
But when the incoming Hempstead High School senior learned about Dubuque Community Schools’ Pave the Way Testing Day event, which allows all juniors in the district to take a free post-secondary exam, she decided to give the ACT another go in March.
“I just figured I would take it again while it was free to see if I could get even a point higher,” said Cora, the daughter of Mike and Melissa Harvey.
Cora bettered her results by more than one point — she received a perfect 36, the highest possible score on the ACT.
As part of the exam that is used by many colleges to make admissions decisions, students take tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. Each section is scored on a scale of 1 to 36, and students receive a composite score from the average of those four scores, with an optional ACT writing test reported separately.
In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2021, just 4,055 out of nearly 1.3 million students who took the test received a 36, equating to about one-third of 1%, according to the ACT’s annual profile report.
Cora was honored for her achievement at this week’s meeting of the Dubuque Community School Board. Superintendent Stan Rheingans said her score marked only the third time in his 10 years as superintendent that a student in the district had earned a perfect 36.
“For someone to come through the system and get a perfect ACT is just fantastic, and it says a lot about you and your study habits and your work ethic,” Rheingans told Cora.
He also announced that the district would be presenting Cora with a laptop in honor of her achievement.
To prepare for the exam, Cora used ACT practice tests and took advantage of test preparation materials that her teachers provided.
Because she and her peers had taken the test on the same day at the Pave the Way event, they all received their scores at the same time in mid-April, and the hallway was abuzz with the chatter that day at school.
“I checked (my score), and I didn’t really even know what to say,” Cora said.
The soft-spoken student sent a simple text to her mother and told only a few friends the exciting news.
Hempstead Principal Lee Kolker described Cora as a “humble and grounded” student who is self-motivated to explore any area of study that interests her.
“I think this (score) speaks well of her education and (shows) that all the teachers that she’s had from kindergarten to this point have helped inspire her in terms of learning new things and how to keep improving,” he said.
Despite garnering the top score, Cora did tease her mother that she might want to retake the test because she didn’t have time to finish two questions on the math portion of the exam.
“She’s always just had a natural curiosity, and she just loves to learn and take in information,” Melissa Harvey said. “For her, those two problems were probably just burning in the back of her brain.”
Cora advised students preparing for the ACT to use practice tests or take the test multiple times to become familiar with the format and time limits for each section.
“I’m someone that likes to recheck my answers and go back and make sure I’m right, and you don’t necessarily have time for that on the ACT, so time management was the most difficult part for me,” she said.
Cora plans to major in genetics or a related field such as microbiology in college and to pursue a research-focused career.
Her perfect ACT score has opened additional doors in her college search.
“Since my 36, my plans have kind of changed slightly,” Cora said. “At first I was pretty set on going to Iowa State (University), which is still definitely a contender, but I’m also now looking at schools like Yale and Princeton.”
Whatever school Cora chooses, Kolker said her academic prowess, strong character and leadership skills will set her up for success.
“I think that kind of a score is part of what’s going to help make her successful, and whatever she chooses to do after Hempstead High School, she’s got all the other pieces as well,” he said. “I think that’s what’s really going to help her stand out as she moves forward.”
