PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta’s new mayor took his oath of office Tuesday night, marking the conclusion of a contentious change in leadership that began last year.
Mayor Jim Merten, a manager at John Deere Dubuque Works, will serve through 2021.
Peosta held a special election earlier this month after former Mayor Larry Mescher's departure in October.
He emailed a resignation note, only to attempt to retract it days later, but City Council members denied his request and indicated their intentions to appoint a new mayor. That prompted a petition that compelled the city to hold a special election.
Merten, who received 225 votes, bested his two opponents, Mescher and Jack Kalb, who garnered 20 and 126 votes, respectively.