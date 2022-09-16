W. Main Road Construction
A construction project along West Main Street in Platteville, Wis., has not progressed as quickly as city officials would like.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Frustrations are mounting over a delayed construction project near the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

The culvert replacement along West Main Street between Preston and College drives has closed sidewalks and disrupted traffic for weeks. The work was meant to be completed Aug. 26, but the latest estimates now put completion closer to mid-October.

