PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Frustrations are mounting over a delayed construction project near the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
The culvert replacement along West Main Street between Preston and College drives has closed sidewalks and disrupted traffic for weeks. The work was meant to be completed Aug. 26, but the latest estimates now put completion closer to mid-October.
City officials have expressed discontent with the missed deadlines and repeated delays while the contractor says the project is getting hit by nationwide supply chain and staffing issues.
“It’s frustrating when we make it known that this is our intention (with the project) and this is what we need … and now we’re a month past that deadline, and it’s still not done,” said City Manager Adam Ruechel.
Construction began earlier this summer. The $441,700 project was meant to remedy several small sinkholes in the area caused by the existing culvert.
Since then, Platteville Director of Public Works Howard Crofoot said the contractor, Dane County Contracting, has completed some sewer and water main work, but otherwise, he said, “they haven’t really done a whole lot.”
While the construction zone itself is small, Crofoot said the detours and delays impact surrounding neighborhoods and the university. He also expressed concern about farm equipment attempting to use the road during fall harvest.
When asked about the delays, project manager Tom Richards, of Dane County Contracting, cited nationwide supply chain issues and labor shortages.
He said the project experienced some initial supply-chain-related delays and then the subcontractor backed out of the project. It’s also been difficult to acquire trucks for short-term projects.
“The frustration (the city) is feeling is mirrored by my frustration,” he said. “Every place I turn, I seem to be hitting an obstacle, but I seem to be working through those now.”
Richards said he thinks he’s now lined up the people and resources to complete the project. He said workers would be out “in full force” starting Monday, Sept. 19, and the project should take about four weeks to complete.
Under Wisconsin law, the city is recouping $1,000 per day in liquidated damages for each day work is not completed past the Aug. 26 deadline. If issues persist, however, the city could seek more drastic action and request a new contractor as outlined in the original contract.
In that instance, the project’s insuring performance bond company would be liable to find a new contractor to complete the project at the originally budgeted amount.
Ruechel said the city is discussing this possibility with the city attorney, although the hope is for Dane County Contracting to complete the project.
“We’re hopeful they’ll be able to get in and finish the project before we have to take that drastic route,” he said.
