Dubuque City Council members voted unanimously this week to deny a zoning change that would have paved the way for a new event venue along Manson Road.
Kristin and Steve Vaassen made the rezoning request in hopes of turning a historic, century-old barn on their property into a space that could house corporate events, weddings and other gatherings. Kristin Vaassen said maximum capacity would be 125 to 150 people.
Neighbors expressed concerns over noise and the prospect of frequent events and live music being played within the venue. Residents also raised objections over the potential volume of traffic coming and going from the property on small, narrow residential streets.
Others noted the barn is surrounded by properties zoned for residential use and argued that rezoning it for commercial use would amount to “spot zoning.”
Kristin Vaassen said the couple has held events at the barn in the past for family and friends, and have had live music, without noise complaints or traffic issues. They said the barn is insulated to help dampen sound.
Council members, however, echoed concerns about noise from the venue. Members also noted the zoning change would permit more than 50 commercial uses on the property that are incompatible with a residential neighborhood.