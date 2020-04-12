Dubuque Community School Board members will examine the district’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year during their meeting on Monday.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
Monday’s agenda includes a public hearing on, and potential adoption of, the proposed budget estimate for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Because of restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, district officials ask those who want to participate in the public hearing to contact the board secretary at jlucas@dbqschools.org.
The board also is expected to consider setting a public hearing on the issuance of about $29 million in infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue and refunding bonds.
Most of the funds will be used to refinance 2014 and 2015 bonds, and a small amount will be used to help pay for architecture fees for a planned round of renovations at Dubuque Senior High School, according to district spokesman Mike Cyze.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will also be broadcast live on the district’s Mediacom channel 16 or 117-6. It will also be recorded and posted after the meeting, according to the district.