A former Dubuque man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for calling in a fake bomb threat to a Dubuque hospital.
Kurtis M. Kies, 40, now of Oklahoma City, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of false report of an explosive or incendiary device. The sentence was issued by Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt.
Court documents state that police responded on July 23, 2021, to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center after a bomb threat was reported.
The hospital switchboard had received a call from a person with an Oklahoma area code and with a caller ID of “Kurtis Kies,” documents state. The caller told the switchboard operator that there was a bomb in the building.
A Dubuque County emergency dispatcher also received a call from the same telephone number that day reporting that the caller had fallen at the intersection of 23rd Street and Central Avenue. The dispatcher “recognized Kies’ voice due to having taken dozens of harassing phone calls from Kies over her career,” documents state.
Kies’ mother, Tina M. Womack, told authorities that “Kies had made similar bomb threats to hospitals in Texas, where she lives,” documents state.
As part of a plea deal, an unrelated charge of depositing or throwing litter on a highway was dismissed. That charge was related to a Aug. 24, 2020, incident in which Kies was accused of throwing a bottle filled with gasoline onto the street and starting a fire in the 2300 block of White Street. Kies was living in that area at the time.