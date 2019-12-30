MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told a crowd of 600 in Maquoketa on Monday that a cornerstone of his presidency would be not forgetting people in conservative areas, even those who don’t vote for him.
“You can’t love a country if you hate half of the people in it,” said the mayor of South Bend, Ind., during a town hall at Maquoketa Middle School.
He later added, “When the presidency is working well, you can look at the White House, look at the president, even if you wouldn’t vote for them, and feel the presidency is still working for you. Plus, wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who, when you turn on the television, your blood pressure goes down a little bit?”
Buttigieg was the leader earlier this month in an online poll of likely Democratic caucus-goers by Iowa State University/Civiqs. About 24% of respondents backed him, compared to 21% for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, 18% for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and 15% for former Vice President Joe Biden, though the poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
An attendee at the Maquoketa event asked how he would reverse the erosion of “many norms.” Buttigieg said it starts with what not to do, referring to the actions of President Donald Trump.
“Used to be, you didn’t have to write a rule saying the president of the United States shouldn’t attack a military family or tell a lie every day or fall back on a pattern of insult so deep that ... even the dead are not safe,” he said. “That’s a low bar, but a first step.”
In response to another question, Buttigieg said he would not be deterred by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., or any other Republican resisting popular measures.
“The good news is, even issues Democrats used to really be on defense with — background checks (of gun purchasers) — 89% of Americans, even Republicans, want,” he said, apparently referencing a Washington Post-ABC News poll from September. “If a senator is getting in the way of that now, they are acting against the will of the people, even in conservative states. One of my favorite strategies when I’m president is to get on that blue-and-white plane and fly it directly to the capital of that state and find out why (their senator is) defying the people of their state. I am all for working across the aisle when we can. I am on my third Republican governor. Sometimes, you have to go around them to their boss.”
Buttigieg’s confident responses to questions from attendees is a big reason that Ruth O’Rourke, of Maquoketa, likes the Indiana mayor.
“He’s impressive. There’s no doubt about it,” she said after the event. “His answers appear to be honest and on point, which is hard to come by with most politicians.”
Buttigieg also returned to his “Medicare for all who want it” plan.
“You’re not free if you don’t have (health care),” he said. “That’s why we need Medicare for everyone who wants it — make a public plan, make it available for everyone, but trust you to decide if you want it.”
Maquoketa’s Kathy Geronzin said Buttigieg is among her top candidates, but she critiqued that plan as not far enough.
“He doesn’t understand that private health care companies don’t actually ensure you that freedom of choice,” she said. “Private insurance has been gouging society for 40 years. If you don’t go all in, you won’t improve things. You won’t cover the plan.”
While Buttigieg has enjoyed a surge in support in Iowa as of late, that has not carried over nationally.
In a national poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov, the results of which were released Monday, Buttigieg came in fourth place at 7% — behind Biden with 30%, Warren with 19% and Sanders with 17%. Recent national polls from the Morning Consult, Emerson College and NBC News also put Buttigieg in fourth.
Meanwhile, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Thursday tweeted responses to Buttigieg policy proposals on such topics as immigration and health care.
One tweet read, “Just how far left is 2020 Democrat Pete Buttigieg? He supports radical climate policies and thinks if you eat hamburgers or use straws, you are ‘part of the problem.’”
Her string of tweets ended with, “Being from Indiana does not mean Buttigieg is a moderate. He is way outside the mainstream!”
And in a statement to the Telegraph Herald on Monday, RNC spokeswoman Preya Samsundar said, “In his inexperience, Pete Buttigieg has failed to see what the rest of Iowa has – President Trump has continued to fight for all Iowans through his ‘promises made, promises kept’ agenda.”