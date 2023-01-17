Cascade — Brett Bower, Jack Carr and Vanessa Curry.
Dubuque — Andrew Basten, Benjamin Baughman, Sarah Baule, Abigail Beutin, Jared Block, Brock Booth, Anna Bruxvoort, Nora Bruxvoort, Ana Chandlee, Brandon Doser, Benjamin Faber, Michael Garrett, Andrew Hefel, Chase Hefel, Jacob Hocking, Trentyn Howes, Richard Hunter, Caroline Hutchinson, Emily Ingles, Owen Johnson, Kareem Kassas, Riley Kay, Danielle Keller, Katelyn Kitchen, Carl Klaeska, Jena Kluesner, Matthew Kruse, Theodore Kruse, Steven Lee, Emily Lemire, Stephanie Leon, Rose Maharjan, Wesley Meyer, Carson Michels, Rachel Mills, Gabrielle Moran, Manuel Moran, Carter Oberfoell, Elizabeth Perry, Destani Rakowski, Brittany Richard, Erin Rieckens, Makayla Scharpf, Justin Schultz, Jasslee Shaffer, Sean Shealer, Trevor Sippel, Shannon Stanton, Molly Strohmeyer, Allison Till, Logan Vanderbush and Matthew Williams.
Dyersville — Genevieve Reed and Lisa Reed.
Epworth — Elizabeth Burds.
Garnavillo — Steven Kessler.
Greeley — Haley Fitzpatrick.
Maquoketa — Abraham Michel, Noah Nabb and Destiny Schwartz.
Marquette — Riley Whitney.
New Vienna — Laney Hermsen.
Peosta —Cameron Banigan, Emma Hoefer, Catherine Koetz, Cole Miller and Layla Quinones.
Sherrill — Paige Hanson.
Wisconsin
Benton — Liberty Foht and Zander Jones.
Cassville — Wade Brown and Ezra Okey.
Cuba City — Benjamin Marti and Kayla Stich.
Dickeyville — Hannah Busch
Hazel Green — Kolton Bartow.
Lancaster — Stephan Nelson.
Mineral Point — Dominic Mailloux and Gabriel Mailloux.
