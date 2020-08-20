PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Family Aquatic Center did not open Wednesday due to a lack of lifeguard and managerial staff, but it will reopen today.
Parks and Recreation Director Luke Peters said Wednesday’s closure did not result from any known infections of COVID-19 at the pool, but to maintain employee confidentiality, he could not disclose further details. Officials were spending the day evaluating whether the facility has staffing capacity to reopen for the remainder of the season, Peters said. On Wednesday evening, it was announced that the facility would reopen at 1 p.m. today.
The swim season is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, Aug. 30.