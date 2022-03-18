Officials who broke ground on a Dubuque County ethanol plant 15 years ago compared the event to a wedding.
The start of construction of the facility in Dyersville, Iowa, adds to biofuel production in the area, which already includes a biodiesel plant in Farley, Iowa, and a coal gasification project in East Dubuque, Ill.
The Dyersville plant has since undergone ownership changes — it is now owned by Big River Resources, LLC, of West Burlington, Iowa — but it continues to contribute to the local economy. Retiring Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens stated last year that the ethanol plant now pays as much taxes in the city as 800 houses.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the story in its March 17, 2007, edition.
‘CORNBREAKING’ MARKS NEW ERA IN DYERSVILLE
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mayor Jim Heavens likened it to a marriage.
“Today’s ceremony marks a big change in our town,” he said, drawing comparisons between the groundbreaking event for the US BioEnergy Corp. ethanol plant and traditional nuptials.
There were the two individual parties: The City of Dyersville and US Bioenergy, spectators, food and a ceremony that would create significant change.
Surrounded by displays promoting ethanol, banquet tables decorated with pails of corn and a sport utility vehicle with signs urging drivers to go green by using “yellow,” officials dug gold-colored shovels into a bin of corn at Total Fitness Rec Center on Friday.
The event, dubbed a “cornbreaking,” marked the official arrival of the ethanol plant — a $165 million project expected to produce 100 million gallons per year and 45 new jobs, along with pumping millions of dollars in economic development into the region.
“Our board worked very hard to make this happen,” said Dave Schroeder, president of Dyersville Industries Inc., the volunteer organization that promotes economic development in the area. “We knew there would be a few bumps in the road. We also knew they could be overcome.”
The project drew praise and criticism, but it is under construction at a 200-acre site along Vine Road.
“Today, we celebrate the American dream come true right here in Dyersville, Iowa,” said Gordon Ommen, president of US Bio.
The combination of American dependence on foreign oil and a growing awareness of climate change are driving companies in the biofuel industry back to the Heartland, where they are finding “it is the power of the American farmer that gives us hope,” said Ommen, quoting one of the catchphrases of the South Dakota-based company.
“It’s almost impossible to go through a day without being reminded of the challenges America faces,” he said.