ELIZABETH, Ill. — Flags at Elizabeth Village Hall and war memorial are flying at half-staff in honor of a village native and Wisconsin police detective who was killed in a weekend snowmobile crash.
Trevor Albrecht, 41, was a detective on the Kenosha (Wis.) Police Department who was killed in the crash Saturday in northern Wisconsin. Iron County Sheriff’s Department officials said his snowmobile veered off a trail and hit several trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to his career in law enforcement, he was also an Army veteran. Department officials say Albrecht “left a positive impact on all those he encountered.”