St. Anthony looks to sell former elementary school
St. Anthony Catholic Church officials plan to sell one of two vacant school buildings on the church’s campus, along with an adjacent green space.
The Rev. Steven Rosonke, pastor of St. Anthony, said parish officials recently decided to sell the Steinmetz Building, 2175 Rosedale Ave. The building is the former home of St. Anthony Elementary School, which closed in 2020. The nearby green space, which currently features a playground and baseball diamond, will be included in the sale.
David Frommelt, Realtor with American Realty of Dubuque, who is handling the sale, said the 1.4-acre lot and the 26,000-square-foot building are listed together at a price of $905,000.
“When you look at this property, the building and the lot, it’s in an excellent location, highly visible, it’s easy (to) access and near a number of amenities,” he said.
Massive cruise ship stops in Dubuque for 1st time
Those walking along the Mississippi Riverwalk on Tuesday were treated to a unique sight — a massive cruise ship from an international company docked along the riverfront.
Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop Tuesday morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. The stop was part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River, which left St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The vessel docked in Dubuque at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. Passengers said the ship was slated to leave Dubuque about 12 hours later.
“We were interested in the maiden year on the first ship,” said Bob Wilson, a passenger from San Diego, who was traveling with his wife, Gina. “We previously traveled the lower Mississippi but not the upper Mississippi. All the towns we’ve visited so far have been interesting — very Americana, very different from the West Coast.”
Dubuque County spent $49,000 on outside counsel for attorney’s office issues
Dubuque County spent $49,000 last fiscal year on outside legal counsel related to the departure of two county attorney’s office employees, and additional legal costs still are unbilled and being recorded.
Two firms performed the work in the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to invoices submitted to the county. Dubuque firm O’Connor & Thomas P.C. billed $33,950 for work from March 24 to May 26, while Cedar Rapids, Iowa, firm Lynch Dallas P.C. Attorneys at Law charged $15,058 for work from March 25 to May 11.
These dates correspond to the ouster of former Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall.
County officials contended that Kirkendall resigned when he declined to sign a “confidential last chance agreement.” The document leveled complaints against Kirkendall — which he disputes — before saying he could return to his job on a probationary basis if he signed the agreement and apologized to his boss, County Attorney C.J. May III.
At the time, Kirkendall and May both were running for county attorney, though May since has been bested in the Democratic primary. Kirkendall contended that the move was political and that he did not resign.
Iowa Workforce Development deemed the employment separation a firing.
Kirkendall’s firing followed months of conflict with May and the investigation of a complaint of harassment filed by former victim witness coordinator Ali Newsom. That complaint led to May placing Kirkendall on administrative leave, while outside counsel was secured to conduct the investigation. It found Newsom’s claims to be unsubstantiated.
Newsom said when she resigned in May that it was the county’s policies that led to the investigation’s outcome, not the absence of inappropriate behavior by Kirkendall.
Dubuque council supports ordinance changes related to homeless population
Dubuque City Council members this week supported ordinance changes giving police more options to address homeless people living on public property or in vehicles parked in the public right of way.
Council members voted, 6-1, to adopt changes to city ordinances regarding camping and inoperable vehicles, with Katy Wethal casting the lone dissenting vote.
“I think this is a small piece of the solution that our law enforcement professionals and our housing professionals are telling us that they need to move this problem along,” Council Member Ric Jones said.
One ordinance update states that it is unlawful for people to camp on public streets, sidewalks, parks, buildings or land other than in areas designated for camping. The other lays out a definition of an unused or inoperable vehicle and prohibits them on city right of way.
City staff also recommend the adoption of a secondary responder model, in which first responders out on calls work with a second person, such as a social worker, to help connect people in a crisis with resources.
Traffic study tied to popular local orchard arrives too late for changes now, but offers suggestions
A recently received state traffic study of the area near the Czipar’s Orchard south of Dubuque recommends more prominent signage to help address safety concerns.
But the Iowa Department of Transportation study was requested by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Joe Kennedy a year ago — during Czipar’s last busy season. It arrived with the orchard already open again and drawing crowds at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Schueller Heights Road.
“We knew this was a problem last year, and now, we’re finally getting it answered this year, but it’s in-season again,” said County Supervisor Harley Pothoff this week. “There’s really not much we’re going to be able to do for this season.”
Local officials have long expressed concerns about the number of orchard visitors that park along the shoulder of the highway each fall, with some then crossing the highway on foot to collect their annual apples and cider.
Teaching politics during election year poses challenge for local educators
As the political chatter ratchets up with the midterm election nearing, government teachers in area high school classrooms say they focus on building students’ foundational knowledge and ability to think critically through the noise.
Dubuque Senior High School teacher Dain Leytem’s government class was learning about the Articles of Confederation on Friday.
“It’s really interesting since I didn’t know much about our government before, just because I hadn’t taken the time to do my own research,” said senior Morgan Dalsing.
She was engaged during Leytem’s lecture, often raising her hand to answer questions and talking through readings with classmates at her grouping of desks. Leytem said that is increasingly common among most students in the class.
“Students are enthusiastic and want to know more about government,” he said. “These seniors are at an interesting time in their lives. They’re curious. They want to know how our government functions, and they are passionate about a number of topics that are going to impact them.”
