HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Authorities said a Dubuque County man operated an unlicensed meat slaughter and processing operation out of his farm.
Patrick D. Cook, 67, of rural Holy Cross, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging second-degree fraudulent practice, a class D felony, punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment.
Court documents state that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship began investigating Cook in November 2019, when a compliance officer with the state agency agreed to purchase 15 pounds of rope sausage from Cook.
Iowa regulators obtained a search warrant for Cook’s farm on March 20, 2020, and met with Cook and investigated the property with the assistance of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department
Cook signed a statement that he slaughtered and processed swine a couple of times a year and showed investigators swine carcasses hanging in a machine shed cooler located on his farm.
Cook told investigators that he purchased the swine from a local swine producer for $125 each and that the swine were slaughtered “in an uncontrolled environment by the (farm’s milking) parlor” without the swine being stunned first, documents state.
The swine were then “skinned, eviscerated, split with a reciprocating saw and placed into the walk-in cooler in the machine shed,” documents state.
Cook used a skid loader or utility vehicle to retrieve carcasses from the machine shed cooler and “carried (them) through the milking parlor into the utility room where the processing and packing is conducted,” documents state.
Cook admitted that he had been selling pork products for six years and that some of his customers were not employees or family but friends and acquaintances instead.
Cook signed a written statement and a compliance agreement to discontinue unlicensed slaughter and processing operations, but regulators performed a covert purchase from Cook on Jan. 30, 2021, documents state.