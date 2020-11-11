MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A low-interest loan program is available for downtown areas in Jackson County communities.
Jackson County Economic Alliance is renewing the program with the help of seven local financial institutions: Bellevue State Bank, Maquoketa State Bank, DuTrac Community Credit Union, Fidelity Bank & Trust, Clinton National Bank, U.S. Bank and Citizens State Bank, according to a press release.
A total of $4.75 million is available for the program, which is open to eligible projects including facade or interior renovation, upper story renovation, additions, new construction, leasehold improvements, refinancing or acquisition of commercial property in a downtown district.
For more information, including how to apply, contact Jackson County Economic Alliance at 563-652-4549, hockenberry@thejcea.org or thejcea.org.