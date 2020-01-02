PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Platteville authorities are warning of a utility scam in the area.
A resident reportedly received a phone call from a purported representative of Alliant Energy, according to a social media post by the Platteville Police Department.
The resident was told they had a past-due bill and that a payment was required to repair or replace their meter. The caller instructed the resident “to pay the bill using a prepaid card purchased from a local store,” according to the post.
The post states that the caller hung up once the number on the card was provided.
Police advise residents to visit https://bit.ly/35keOz4 for more information on avoiding potential scams.