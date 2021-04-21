A collaboration between Voices Productions and Travel Dubuque will yield an ongoing mural initiative in downtown Dubuque.
The two entities will bring a new mural annually over the next 10 years to a wall at 105 Locust St. that recently featured a bison mural. Each year, the wall will be repainted in an effort to showcase new artists and explore themes in relation to life in Dubuque, a press release states.
Connecticut-based painter Ryan Christenson (known as ARCY) will begin work on the first mural today, according to Voices Productions Chairman Sam Mulgrew.
"Because (Major League Baseball) is coming to Dubuque County this summer, we decided to explore the theme of Dubuque's historical relationship to the game, featuring Charles Comiskey," Mulgrew said.
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play on Aug. 12 at a field adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site near Dyersville.
Christenson also painted "Charging Bison," the previous mural at the location.