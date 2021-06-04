PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Crawford County farm family will host a drive-thru breakfast this weekend.
The Crawford County Dairy Breakfast will be held from 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at 60724 Irish Ridge Road near Prairie du Chien, according to the Crawford County Dairy Promoters.
The breakfast costs $2 per meal and includes pancakes, sausage links, cottage cheese, cheese curds, string cheese, milk and other items, according to an online announcement.
The event is being hosted by the Steger family, who previously hosted the event five times and will host the first drive-thru version of the event.