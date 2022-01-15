MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A Mineral Point woman hurried down the street Friday, just short of running.
With her back to Ss. Mary and Paul Catholic Church, she sobbed. She spotted a stranger. She did not identify herself but embraced him in a hug.
“He was a model of grace,” the woman said of Brian Busch.
She knew his children, who now grieve the loss of their dad.
Busch, 43, died Jan. 6 in the line of duty. A Mineral Point Fire Department captain and member of the department since the age of 18, he and firefighter Jim Ludlum, 69, died when their firetruck was hit by a semi-tractor trailer while they were responding to a crash on U.S. 151, near Mineral Point.
Busch was driving the truck, and Ludlum was a passenger. Ludlum’s funeral occurred Wednesday.
Through a representative from Gorgen Funeral Home, both families expressed their desire for privacy prior to the services, which were closed to the press.
Friday’s funeral service was livestreamed on social media. Visible through the blurry video feed, mourners brushed tears from their faces.
“Unexpected and tragic death hits us with an … abruptness,” said the Rev. David Flanagan. “Even as we celebrate this Mass of Christian burial for Brian, it’s difficult to take in the reality of all of it. With Brian’s death, the whole community, especially family and the Mineral Point Fire Department and firefighters across the state, are deeply affected.”
Brian Busch was born on Sept. 4, 1978, in Dodgeville to Mark and Elaine Busch.
His mother knew he wanted to be a firefighter after he set a wastebasket ablaze in his sister’s room. He wanted to see how to put it out.
Unfortunately, it tipped over, and his sister’s bedspread caught fire. He had to holler for help.
He graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1997 and later worked as a blaster with Ahlgrimm Explosives.
Busch wooed Laura Rodger, in part by sneaking to her car early in the morning to scrape her windshield clean and leaving flowers under the wiper blades, according to his obituary. They married in 2002.
Busch got a thrill from fighting fires and the camaraderie of his department. He remembered dumping a huge bucket of water on a blaze from a helicopter.
Busch loved nothing more than teaching fire safety class to Mineral Point Elementary School students. He showcased the fire station to his own children, Jackson, Annabelle and Eleanor, and they made “firehouse popcorn.”
At Mass, Flanagan relayed memories provided by Busch’s children following his homily.
“He always took such good care of us. If we were sad or sick, he would do everything he could to make us feel better.”
When the children had a cough, he bundled them up and rocked them until it subsided.
They watched episodes of Bob Ross’ “The Joy of Painting” together. When the power went out, Busch taped paper on the wall and put a big flashlight on it, and he and the kids would color together.
“He could make any situation better with his smirk.”
Brian and Laura together taught religious education at their Catholic parish. Busch was known as the “wasp killer,” for when the insects swooped down from the ceiling, he took care of them.
A procession of fire apparatus, ambulances and police cars escorted Busch’s casket to St. Mary’s Cemetery. About three dozen fire departments from across the state were represented.
“The Mineral Point Fire Department is surrounded by a kind and caring community. The outpouring of support has been tremendous,” said Mineral Point Fire Chief Bryan Marr in a statement. “Brian and Jim will be watching over us on each and every call, and they would want the department to do what we have always done, protect our community.”
Chief Nicholas Poplar, of the St. Francis (Wis.) Fire Department and a member of the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Honor Guard, helped make funeral and burial arrangements in concert with members of the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Funeral Guard.
They kept watch over the bodies of Busch and Ludlum.
“At any hour of the day, if family or friends were to come and visit, they know the deceased is never left alone,” Poplar said.