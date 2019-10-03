BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Authorities said an intoxicated man was injured Monday when he crashed into a ditch and culvert north of Bloomington.
Ryan Flagel, 27, of Prairie du Chien, suffered minor injuries, but he declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:25 p.m. Monday on U.S. 35 just north of Kansas Road. A press release states that Flagel was driving when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and went off the roadway, into the ditch.
His vehicle had to be towed from the scene. He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.