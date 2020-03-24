Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation recently announced that a Stockton bird sanctuary has been designated an Important Bird Area.
The designation for Valley of Eden Bird Sanctuary was given by Birdlife International, according to a press release. It states that the program “is a worldwide effort by Birdlife International to identify, conserve and monitor a network of sites that provide essential habitat for bird populations.”
The release states that the Stockton site was “recognized specifically for providing critical breeding habitat for grassland bird species in Greatest Need of Conservation by Great Lakes Audubon.”
The 409-acre property at 5559 E. Rush Creek Road was donated to Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation by Nancy Winter in 2017 and is open to the public. It includes a 104-acre grassland.