HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Construction of a new residential subdivision in Hazel Green is underway, a culmination of more than a year of planning to expand local housing stock.
Country View Heights could include more than 25 single-family homes across 15 acres, and village officials hope it will attract new residents.
“There are really not hardly any lots left to work with,” said Village President David Jegerlehner.
Housing shortages have been identified by business and government officials as the one of the three greatest barriers to economic development in the region, along with child care and transportation inaccessibility.
“There are lot of necessities,” said Ela Kakde, executive director of the Platteville Area Industrial Development Corporation, at a workforce roundtable hosted at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville this week. “Some people will tell you the market is saturated, but we have some bottlenecks in terms of getting access to that housing.”
The development will be located east of North Main Street on land the village acquired in November as part of a 15-acre swap with local farmer Chuck Wienen. It was used as cropland.
The village is spending more than $375,000 on infrastructure, including some electrical, water and sewer services, a storm water retention pond and streets. Within the development, 23rd Street will connect to Detroit Street.
Mowry Brothers, a Benton excavating company, is overseeing site work.
Seven lots across 5 acres were platted in 2011 by the former owner, and some utilities were installed, said Village Clerk and Treasurer Sally Bauer.
The village is completing work on that section of the development. The village hopes to complete construction this year, but it might be delayed until 2022.
“A lot of it depends on the availability of supplies,” Bauer said.
The village’s plan commission approved the covenants for Country View Heights in April. Lot prices for the first seven plats range from $27,000 to $35,500. Sales will start after construction is complete, Bauer said.
“Houses don’t stay on the market long” in Hazel Green, she said. “Anybody that wants to build can build (in Country View Heights). It gives another place to live.”
The village’s plan commission will later determine how to plat the remaining 10 acres designated for development.
“We’ll see what we can get in with the best layout,” Jegerlehner said.