FENNIMORE, Wis. — Officials at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore seek to expand its nursing program with the help of $450,000 from area hospitals.
With the additional funding, Southwest Tech plans to enroll nursing students twice per year, with the goal of graduating more students more often to address the state’s nursing shortage.
“The world moves a lot faster now, and people don’t want to wait a whole year to start nursing school, nor do our local employers want to wait to hire nurses,” said Cynde Larsen, executive dean of health sciences at Southwest Tech. “Having that continuous start will get people started right away.”
The college historically has admitted nursing students each August. Starting in 2023, it also will enroll students in January.
This should help get people into the associate nursing degree program sooner, Larsen said, as well as put them into the workforce earlier than if they had to wait for August.
Six area hospitals have joined the effort: Platteville’s Southwest Health, Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics, Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien and The Richland Hospital and Clinics in Richland Center.
Each hospital pledged $75,000 to be paid in the next three years to help Southwest Tech increase student resources and hire another full-time nursing instructor. Each hospital also will sponsor one student every year for the next three years, paying tuition costs and helping them gain clinical experience.
“Students who go to Southwest Tech tend to stay and work in the area,” said Caiti Droessler, chief human resources officer at Southwest Health. “So, when they came to us with this program, we thought it was something needed … (and) investing in our local workforce was definitely something we were interested in.”
Those involved hope the expansion can help address Wisconsin’s nursing shortage, which particularly is felt in the state’s more rural areas.
“With the workforce in general, especially after the pandemic, nurses have been harder to find,” Droessler said. “There was an exodus of nurses on the verge of retiring or those just leaving health care. The need has been much larger since then.”
