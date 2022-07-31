FENNIMORE, Wis. — Officials at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore seek to expand its nursing program with the help of $450,000 from area hospitals.

With the additional funding, Southwest Tech plans to enroll nursing students twice per year, with the goal of graduating more students more often to address the state’s nursing shortage.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.