PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System intends to bring more students back to campuses in January for in-person and hybrid learning.
Andrew Petersen, president of the UW System’s Board of Regents, told the Telegraph Herald that low positivity rates across campuses make him confident that it can be done safely as long as COVID-19 testing remains rigorous.
“Ultimately, we are not aware of any case where a student has transmitted COVID in a classroom on our campuses,” he said. “As we talk to students, as we talk to parents of students (and) as we talk to community members, they want our students in person to the best of our ability.”
The system will require UW-P students living on campus to be tested for COVID-19 weekly during the upcoming semester, while those living off campus must receive one at least every other week. Faculty and staff also must test every other week.
Aside from requiring students who left campus for Thanksgiving break to undergo testing upon departure and arrival, UW-P instituted no testing requirements throughout the fall semester.
Chancellors will be charged with determining how to offer additional face-to-face learning at their institutions in the upcoming semester.
Petersen said the courses in the STEM fields and art programs are most likely to return to in-person or hybrid instruction.
The number of classes at UW-P being taught in person will increase from 20.4% to 23% in the spring. Some, like livestock genetics, were taught in a hybrid format during the fall semester but now will be offered face-to-face. Other spring courses being taught in person, such as swine management, were not offered this fall.
UW-P spokesman Paul Erickson said campus leaders are working to buttress the university’s testing infrastructure to accommodate the new requirements when the semester starts Jan. 25.
Irfan Ul-Haq, UW-P Faculty Senate chairman, said he is “optimistic” after observing few campus outbreaks during the fall semester. From Aug. 31 to Monday, more than 11,800 tests were administered to students, and 478 were positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The weekly positivity rate at UW-P for the week ending Dec. 17 was 1%
“Generally speaking, we did not observe a spike because of having classes in person,” he said.
The UW System also is communicating with federal officials to determine whether campuses can become COVID-19 vaccination distribution hubs, taking advantage of university infrastructure such as cold-storage freezers.
“We’ll take direction from the federal and state government about who it is that we’ll be administering vaccines to if it comes to that,” Petersen said
Erickson said UW-P’s freezers are located in Boebel Hall. The building is unused while it undergoes renovations, a serendipitous circumstance, he said
“If we are asked to help, we will be willing to accommodate whatever we need to,” Erickson said.