Police said a Dubuque woman was seriously injured last week when she was struck by a vehicle.
Irene E. Fischer, 81, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to a police report obtained Monday.
The incident occurred at about 5:20 a.m. June 30 at the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Asbury Road. Police said a vehicle driven by Tyler J. Massey, 27, of Peosta, Iowa, hit Fischer as he turned from Asbury onto northbound Northwest Arterial. Fischer was walking west in the crosswalk at the time.
Massey was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.