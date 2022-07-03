Chavenelle Road was flooded by a sea of purple and neon green early Saturday morning for the sixth annual Faj Squad 5K.
Over 350 people participated in the event, which is put on by the Michael W. Oglesby Foundation each year to raise money for pancreatic cancer research. Over $15,000 had been raised by Saturday afternoon, with organizers still counting last-minute donations.
The event honors the life of Michael “Faj” Oglesby, a Dubuque native who died of pancreatic cancer in 2016.
“We knew we couldn’t do anything to save Mike, and in that essence we had to kind of channel our power into helping other families (going through the same thing),” said Michael’s sister and event organizer Diane Rambousek.
Ahead of the race, runners and walkers — most in green and purple T-shirts, some in violet tutus — stretched and caught up with friends. For many, the 5K is something they do year after year.
Paula Odefey has run in the race every year its been held. Odefey’s husband died of a different cancer a few years ago, so she can empathize with the Oglesby family’s loss.
“It’s a story that can break your heart,” she said. “But they took something negative that happened to them, and they made it into this really wonderful event.”
Pancreatic cancer accounts for around 3% of all cancers in the U.S. and about 7% of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. It has the highest mortality rate among the major types of cancer, and an expected 50,000 people will die of the disease in 2022.
With it being one of the lesser known cancers, Rambousek said one of the main goals of the event is to raise awareness.
“You see a lot of pink for breast cancer, but you don’t see a lot of purple for pancreatic cancer,” she said, referring to the colors representing each.
Friends Kristi Maro and Nicole Sisler ran the 5K together. It was Sisler’s third year running in the race and Maro’s first.
“I just like how it’s for a really good cause, and it’s a nice, peaceful run too around the lake,” said Sisler, who dedicated a purple ribbon at the event to a friend’s father who recently died of pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer survivor Ron Donovan watched the race Saturday from a lawn chair in the shade. At 87 years old, he said his running years are behind him, but he’s attended the event each year to raise awareness and meet other survivors.
“It’s time to find a cure for it,” he said. “It’s not a death sentence anymore, and they’re making some good strides.”
