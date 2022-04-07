MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa man now faces a felony charge for an altercation in December during which police said he and his roommate stabbed each other.
David B. Anderson, 64, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with willful injury causing serious injury. He has pleaded not guilty. His next court hearing is slated for April 29.
Court documents provided new details on the incident. They state that at about 8:45 a.m. Dec. 3, Anderson kicked in the bathroom door and confronted his roommate James E. Meisland, then 20.
“James pushed past David to get to his bedroom, but David kept advancing towards him,” documents state. “David grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen.”
Anderson then stabbed Meisland, causing a serious injury that ultimately would require that doctors remove Meisland’s spleen. Police said Anderson later admitted to stabbing Meisland first.
Meisland also had grabbed a knife and reported that, after he was stabbed, Meisland stabbed Anderson back “an unknown number of times,” according to documents.
A third person drove the men to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, where a member of the medical staff said “Anderson’s injuries were life-threatening and he may not survive.” Police were notified when the men showed up at the hospital with stab wounds.
Both men then were airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Online court records do not show any charges filed against Meisland in relation to the incident.