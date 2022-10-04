Dubuque County supervisors on Monday awarded $475,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the development of amenities at Peosta’s Kelly Oaks Park.

The project, which has an estimated cost of $1.1 million, includes a new playground, pavilion, parking lot and trail around the park, which currently is undeveloped other than weed removal and a disc golf course.

