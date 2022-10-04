Dubuque County supervisors on Monday awarded $475,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the development of amenities at Peosta’s Kelly Oaks Park.
The project, which has an estimated cost of $1.1 million, includes a new playground, pavilion, parking lot and trail around the park, which currently is undeveloped other than weed removal and a disc golf course.
The supervisors’ approval leaves just more than $500,000 remaining of around $19 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Supervisor Jay Wickham spoke highly of the Peosta project.
“When I look at the growth of our county, roughly 70% of our new tax dollars are coming from Highway 20 — Farley, Asbury, Peosta — outside the city of Dubuque,” he said. “So, I’ve been pleased to have projects come in along (U.S.) 20.”
Wickham said he remembered asking the Peosta developer who donated what would become Kelly Oaks Park to the city why he did so.
“He said, ‘It wasn’t a gift. It’s an investment. We’re going to get a return on that investment,’” Wickham said. “It’s the families enjoying the park, having a place to get away. It’s one of the reasons somebody might buy a house in Peosta.”
Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Ann McDonough both supported the project but also weighed Peosta’s late application last month and the county’s dwindling ARPA balance.
“It’s a very good project,” Pothoff said. “I’m a little confused why this came in so late, when this project has been going all along.”
Peosta City Manager Annette Ernst put the late application down to miscommunication.
“Originally, we were told there wasn’t going to be any money left over,” she said. “Then, we were in a meeting where Ann (McDonough) asked us to go ahead and apply. The city had committed to the $100,000 to kickstart the project, knowing that we would have to go out for grants.”
Ernst said Peosta’s own $300,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act had gone to generators for city well systems.
Wickham noted that many applicants had submitted their projects after the initial deadline in November.
“If you hold that against them, I’m not sure that’s a fair argument,” he said. “We have a long precedent of supporting those after the November deadline.”
McDonough, though, said some of the county’s ARPA funds might be needed for an expensive replacement of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems in the county courthouse, pointing out that little of the county’s allotment had been given to the millions of dollars in internal department projects proposed for the federal funds.
“This building doesn’t have airflow that brings fresh air in to help prevent COVID and other things,” she said. “Ultimately, if we do not use federal funds to invest in our own properties, we’re potentially talking about debt.”
In the end, all three supervisors voted in favor of the project.
McDonough indicated that she knew of several other entities now planning to apply for the county’s remaining ARPA money.
