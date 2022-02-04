DYERSVILLE, Iowa — With winter solidly entrenched and temperatures often well below freezing, keeping warm is a daily challenge for more than a few children in Dyersville and the surrounding area.
But if Dan Hoeger has anything to say about it, the number of youngsters needing the most basic of cold-weather items — a stocking cap — will be zero.
Hoeger, 80, lives in Dyersville with his wife, Marian. He is part of a network of community-minded people providing hats and cold-weather gear to children in Dyersville and the Western Dubuque and Edgewood-Colesburg school districts. Some of Hoeger’s creations have gone to young people as far away as University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
Hoeger owned and operated Hoeger’s Grocery in Colesburg before selling the business in 2005. He then worked at a home supply store in Dubuque until fully retiring in May. With more time on his hands, Hoeger needed to find a way to stay active.
“My wife started me on this. It gave me something to do instead of dozing in front of the TV set,” said Hoeger, jokingly. “A few years ago, I made 300. From then until now, I didn’t really keep track of how many. I suppose I’ve made over 500.”
Hoeger quickly mastered the fine art of hat-making. It takes time, patience and plenty of material.
“It’s just a loom you start out with. I just go until I get the size I want and then cut them off, take them off the loom and start another one,” Hoeger said. “If I sit and stay right at it, I figure it takes about three hours.
“I buy whatever I think I’ll need, but once in a while, somebody will donate what we use. I figure it’s about a dollar a cap.”
Mary Jo Budan, of Dyersville, has played a big role in the distribution of Hoeger’s handiwork.
“A couple of months ago, Mary Jo called me and asked if I had any caps. They had calls for them, so I had to get busy,” said Hoeger recently. “Two weeks ago, I took 50 down to Mary Jo. Then, I made another 17 and another 10. Now, I have 10 laying here again.”
Budan has facilitated the delivery of Hoeger’s hats along with scarves and mittens to help children stay warm.
“After Dan stopped working for good, he started making hats. They were lovely hats,” said Budan. “Then, when the University of Iowa started ‘The Wave,’ it touched me, and we decided we would send some things down to the children in Iowa City.
“My son gave me money to buy Hawkeye material, and we made quilts and afghans. I told Dan about it, and he started making Hawkeye hats. They were really nice ones. Twice a year, I’d send down a bag of things to Iowa City.”
Area schools and social networks also have been the beneficiaries of Hoeger’s and Budan’s generosity.
“We send hats to lots of places. We gave a bag to the food pantry and sent a bag up to the Ed-Co schools,” Budan said. “We sent up a couple of dozen and sent a dozen down to (St. Francis Xavier School).”
Folks in need of hats and scarves know where to turn.
“The schools contact Mary Jo, and the bus drivers always have some,” Hoeger said. “So, when a kid gets on without a hat, they give them one. Kids can’t go out and play at recess without a hat. Quite a few schools contact her.
“It keeps me busy.”