EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members recently altered their cannabis ordinance to pave the way for a potential business.
Council members agreed to update the city’s zoning ordinance, which previously only allowed adult-use cannabis craft-growing facilities to be located on land zoned for industrial use. Per the change, craft growers also can operate on agricultural land.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said the change was made to accommodate a business that has applied for a state license to operate an adult-use cannabis craft growing facility in East Dubuque.
“They found a property that would work well for them, but it wasn’t zoned right,” VanOstrand said. “We wanted to make sure they can do business here.”
Joe Loeffelholz, co-owner of River Bluff Collective LLC, said his business requested the ordinance be changed.
“Because of the size of the city, there aren’t a lot of industrial options,” Loeffelholz said. “A spot we have picked out right now gives us plenty of space and is far away from other residential neighborhoods.”
River Bluff Collective currently produces CBD products, which are sold at local businesses, including Van’s Liquor Store. Loeffelholz said the business has applied for state licenses to open an adult-use cannabis dispensary and craft growing facility, which likely would be in separate locations.
However, the dispensary or the craft grower coming to fruition will be contingent on River Bluff Collective receiving one of a limited number of state-issued licenses.
On May 1, the state will announce recipients of 75 cannabis dispensary licenses. On July 1, 40 craft grower licenses will be issued.
Loeffelholz stressed that there is only a chance that his business will be selected by the state.
“It’s a very competitive process,” he said. “We’re hoping we’ll get one, but we’re not sure.”
VanOstrand said he supports the establishment of adult-use cannabis businesses in East Dubuque, arguing they would help boost the local economy.
“I can’t put a number on it, but there would be a huge benefit,” Van Ostrand said. “There would be lots of potential revenue and potential jobs. It would be great.”